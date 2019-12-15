Worsened Load Shedding Due To Faulty Power Supply Lines, Says Minister

Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has said the worsened long hours of load shedding being experienced in the country are a result of faults in the supply lines.

He said when he presented a ministerial statement to parliament following a point of order raised by leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu that since commencement of imports on November 22, Zambia has received an average of 218 megawatts of power daily from South Africa’s Eskom.

However, Mazabuka Central UPND Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo asked Mr Nkhuwa to table the contract that Zambia signed with Eskom because “it is a matter of public concern”.

The initial agreement was for the importation of 300 megawatts of power, for which $21 million was paid, but this amount cannot be received because of transmission and path limitations, Mr Nkhuwa told Parliament.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkhuwa has said Zesco will therefore continue to implement load management with a daily minimum of 12 hours and a maximum of 17 hours for all customers.

Eskom has said it has a non-firm power supply contract with Zesco in the sense that power will only be supplied whenever the South African utility has it in excess.