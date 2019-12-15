Zambia Awaits US Response on Foote Withdrawal Request

President Edgar Lungu says his administration is awaiting a response from America over its complaint against Ambassador Daniel Foote.

The Head of State was speaking during a fundraising church service at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Stephen congregation in Choma today.

“Thank you to the church, thank you to UCZ especially for voicing out against unchristian values such as homosexuality. I will leave it at that because I don’t want to get you involved in politics of diplomacy and other things because it is matters which came from our friends the Americans,” he said.

President Lungu said that the nation need to know that his administration has had complained officially to the American government because the country does not want such people.