25 Zambia Airways Cabin Crew Members Graduate In Ethiopia

Twenty-five Zambia Airways cabin crew members have graduated from the Ethiopian Airlines’ Aviation Academy.

The Zambian Government, through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), had sent the cabin crew for training in various cabin crew professions following the establishment of the national carrier.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba said it was envisaged that the trained 25 graduates would fully apply their expertise and experience gained during the intense three-months training period.

He said their training would also contribute to achieving the African Union agenda 2063 aspirations that seek to improve the aviation sector in Africa.

Mr. Mwamba further said with the coming of the African Continental Free Trade Area, it was expected that intra-Africa trade would expand and air transport would be one of the most efficient means for transportation of goods and services.

He said the airline would boost both tourism and trade as Zambia would have an opportunity to manufacture goods and transport them without challenges across the continent.

Mr. Mwamba said Africa, and Zambia in particular, had the capacity to increase her share of the market in the aviation industry.

He said this in a speech read for him by the Charge’d’ Affaires, Mr. John Chisanga.

The Industrial Development Cooperation was represented at the graduation by the Human Resource and Administration Manager, Mrs. Lizzie Mukwasa.

And Ethiopian Aviation Academy Managing Director Solomon Kebere said the institution continued to be one of the leading training aviation academies in the world.

He said the academy was pleased to partner with the Zambian Government in training its cabin crew members and was looking forward to more partnerships with Zambia Airways.

Out of the 25 students that have graduated, Endson Kayombo emerged as the best student.

This is according to a statement issued by the first secretary press and tourism at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa, Inutu Mupango Mwanza.