6-Year-Old Solwezi Girl Dies After Consuming Suspected Poisoned Meat

A six-year-old girl of Mushitala Compound in Solwezi District has died after consuming meat suspected to have been poisoned.

The six-year-old suffered severe abdominal pains before passing on while others suspected to have consumed the same meat had been taken in for medical check-ups at Mushitala Urban Clinic after complaining of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila has confirmed the incident, stating that an inquiry has been opened.

Namachila stated that the meat was believed to have been bought from one of the multinational chain stores in Solwezi.

He said food samples of meat have since been handed over to the district health office for an independent investigation.

The body of the deceased is in the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.