ConCourt To Hear Lundazi Poll Petition

The Constitutional Court has said it will proceed to hear an election petition where losing PF Lundazi parliamentary candidate in the 2016 elections Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika has asked the court to declare Lawrence Nyirenda’s seat vacant.

Col Nkunika also wants the court to order for fresh elections within 90 days.

In his petition, Colonel Nkunika wants the court to declare Mr Nyirenda’s seat as an Independent member of parliament vacant, alleging that he does not meet the minimum academic qualifications as prescribed under Article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Zambia because he allegedly does not hold a minimum of a grade 12 certificate.

However, Nyirenda’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has asked the court to throw out the petition for time lapse.

Mr Ngulube submitted that the Constitutional Court has no jurisdiction to hear the petition as it was the High Court that had first instance in matters relating to parliamentary elections.

He said the petition was statute barred as the Constitution sets a seven-day time limit on when a petitioner can petition the election.

Mr Ngulube added that matters relating to the elections of MP could only be taken to the Constitutional Court through an appeal.

He urged the court to halt the hearing of the petition as not doing so would go against its already established precedence where it refused to hear a Presidential election petition involving Hakainde Hichilema because the 14 days time limitation had elapsed . Mr Ngulube further said Col Nkunika slept on his right to appeal and that the Constitutional Court has no powers to extend the time limit as to when the petition should be filed. But Col Nkunika, through his lawyer State Counsel Chifumu Banda, urged the court to proceed with the hearing of the petition because it is rightly before court. Mr Banda argued that his client was not petitioning the election of Nyirenda but his alleged breach of the Constitution and that any act which contravenes the Constitution is illegal like the one for Mr Nyirenda because he breached the Constitution by not

having academic qualifications.

He said Col Nkunika was not challenging the election of Nyirenda but the allegation was that he was in the House illegally because he does not have the required academic qualifications to be a member of parliament.

Mr Banda said it is therefore the Constitutional Court which has powers to hear and determine the allegations that concerned the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Judge Martin Musaluke, who read the ruling on behalf of court president Hildah Chibomba, judges Annie Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda, said any allegations of the contravention of the Constitution brought before court must be fully interrogated . Judge Musaluke said Mr Nyirenda and ECZ have put up spirited arguments as to why they feel Col Nkunika should not be allowed to proceed to present his arguments on the alleged contravention of the constitution. “Our mandate is that when an allegation of the violation or contravention of the Constitution is presented before the court, the allegation must be heard and determined. As the petitioner has specifically alleged that the first and second respondents have contravened and continue to contravene Articles 70 ( 1 ) ( d ) and 72 (2) (b) of the constitution, these allegations ought to be heard and determined by this court on their merit,” judge Musaluke said. “Accordingly we find that the petition herein is rightly before court as it alleges contravention of Articles 70 ( 1 ) ( d ) and 72 (2) (b) of the Constitution. The preliminary issue raised by the first respondent is therefore dismissed. This matter will proceed to trial on March 9, 2020,” Mr Nyirenda and ECZ have since been granted leave to appeal before March 9, 2020.