East PF Constitutes Mobilisation Team

The Patriotic Front in Eastern Province has come up with a 13 member mobilization team to be headed by former Vubwi member of parliament and veteran broadcaster Alexander Miti.

Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha said it was the

responsibility of Miti and his colleague to ensure the province retains the name of being the PF’s bedroom.

“Let me on behalf of myself, Eastern Province, friends and well wishers

congratulate you all on your appointment as the Eastern Province

mobilization team by the National Mobilization Committee basing on the

Eastern provincial committee recommendations and ratification by the

Central Committee, the largest organ of the party. Your appointments justify the confidence His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Central Committee, the Eastern Provincial Committee and the entire party have in you. All the people in Eastern Province will be [keenly] looking up to your experiences in changing the fortunes [of the party] by restoring their hopes by improving the 2021 voter turnout in the province,” Mr Lubusha stated.

“Let me equally use this opportunity to congratulates Hon Comrade

Alexander Miti on his appointment to pilot the affairs of the party

mobilisation in the province as the Provincial Mobilisation

Coordinator. Sir, Your appointment does not come to the good people of Eastern

province as a surprise having worked very closely with you as my elder

brother and in the political scene.”

He stated that Mr Miti had been appointed at a time Eastern province was facing so many challenges perpetrated by opposition propaganda in the last few months and “it is your responsibility as new leader of the Provincial mobilisation team to ensure that the name PF bedroom is brought back to life by

reconnecting the the entire people for unity and prosperity.”

FULL LIST OF MOBILISATION MEMBERS