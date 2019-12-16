Ex-Parmalat Employee Sues Manager For Assault

Parmalat Zambia Limited Technical manager Louise Schoon has been dragged to court by former employee Thomas Lumbwe who is seeking a compensation of K250,000 for physical assault, trauma, inconvenience and pain allegedly caused by the company official.

Mr Lumbwe has equally sued Parmalat Zambia, demanding K42,000 from the company as his terminal benefits and further wants the court to order Mr Schoon’s deportation to South Africa, his country of origin.

This is contained in a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court by Mr Lumbwe.

The petitioner stated that Mr Schoon was his supervisor when he worked as an Ultra-Temperature Technician on a permanent employment basis after working from 2008 to 2012 on a contract.

Mr Lumbwe has alleged harassment from Mr Schoon allegedly because of his work culture, leading to abuse where in some instances, the respondent physically assaulted and insulted him.

He stated that he made several complaints to superiors at the company but nothing was done until he, on November 9, 2018, reported a case of assault at the police against Mr Schoon and later sued him.

Mr Lumbwe stated that Mr Schoon later sent Mr Mailosi Sialuselo to compel him to withdraw the matter from court so that they could resolve it quietly.

He stated that because of the abuse, he was forced to resign on 19th November, 2018 and his resignation was accepted but the company has neglected to pay him to date.

Mr Lumbwe said his resignation was caused by Mr Schoon’s conduct as his harassment and rude behaviour continued after he had withdrawn the matter from court.