Govt Confirms Marijuana Cultivation Approval

Information Minister Dora Siliya has confirmed that government has approved the cultivation and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes.
Siliya said in a statement that the decision was approved during a cabinet meeting held on 4th December, 2019.
The endorsement as a result of the recommendations of the Ministerial Technical Committee for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes.
“The Ministerial Technical Committee comprises of Ministers of Justice,
Defence, Home Affairs, Finance, National Development Planning, Commerce,
Trade and Industry, Agriculture and Health. In this regard, Cabinet directed Ministry of Health to provide overall leadership and coordinate the issuance of licenses for the cultivation, processing and export of cannabis for medicinal purposes under the Dangerous Drugs, CAP. 95,” she explained.
Siliya disclosed that cabinet also directed the Ministry of Health to ensure that applicable policy guidelines and procedures are followed as well as ensure that the implementation is within the existing policy guidelines and overall legal framework in consultation with any relevant Ministries and other relevant stakeholders.
The Ministry of Health was further directed to provide cabinet with a periodic update on the implementation of this Cabinet decision.
