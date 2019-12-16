High Court Maintains Order That Restrains  Kambwili From Defaming Findlay

The Lusaka High Court has confirmed its earlier order of injunction granted to businessman Valden Findlay restraining National Democratic Congress party leader Chishimba Kambwili from defaming through drug dealing accusations.

Mr Findlay sued Mr Kambwili over his statement that he was dealing in drugs and was using the Presidential jet to courier the drugs.

In this case, Mr Findlay is seeking damages for libel and slander and asked for an injunction to restrain Mr Kambwili.

This was after on 9th September 2019, the former Roan member of parliament challenged President Edgar Lungu to disclose the kind of dealings he had with Mr Findlay.

“…History has it that Mr Findlay was locked up by Dr Kenneth Kaunda for dealing in drugs. We have seen that whenever you go abroad, when coming out of the plane, the next person to come out is Valden Findlay! There are allegations by the people of Zambia and world-over that, maybe, the Presidential trips and the Presidential Plane is now being used to courier drugs…,” he alleged.

Following Mr Findlay lawsuit, judge Elita Mwikisa on September 25, granted Mr Findlay an ex-parte order of injunction restraining Mr Kambwili from uttering any defamatory remarks against him.

This ruling has been confirmed by judge Mwikisa today who said if freedom of speech is left unrestricted, it may have damaging consequences on the liberties of the individuals in a democratic dispensation.

The judge said she was of the belief that Mr Findlay may suffer irreparable injury or serious mischief due to Mr Kambwili’s utterances if he is not restrained from doing so.

Judge Mwikisa also ordered costs against Mr Kambwili.