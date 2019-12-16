MUZ Asks Govt to Raise Shareholding In Mines

The Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has appealed to government to increase its shareholding in the mines.

MUZ president Joseph Chewe has bemoaned the vulnerability workers have been exposed to by mine investors.

He said with mine investors calling the shots, most workers were always working in fear without knowing how safe their employment is.

Mr Chewe said the union has been working tirelessly to ensure job security in the mining industry.

He said the government needs to start growing its shareholding in the sector to guarantee safety and security of jobs.

Mr Chewe said Zambians need to take charge of the mines in key positions because they have the capacity to run the industry.

Meanwhile, Mr Chewe has complained that the privatization of the mines has brought more harm than good to Zambians.

He said the coming of foreign investment resulted in huge retrenchments among mine workers whom he said were now living in uncertainty because their future is not clear.