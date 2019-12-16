PAZA Calls For Further Scrutiny Of ZAMEC Bill

Press Association of Zambia (PAZA) President Andrew Sakala has called for a further review of the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) self-regulatory Bill of 2019.

Sakala said this following the submission of the Bill to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services by the Technical Working Group.

He said before it becomes law, journalists need to scrutinize the document further to ensure everyone is safe.

Sakala stated that with all the efforts made, there was a need to ensure the law focuses more on correction and not punishment once it becomes law.

He said currently, there are no pieces of legislation that promote media freedom in Zambia, adding that its implementation needs to be for the benefit of every journalist.

“As at now, there are no subsidiary pieces of legislation that protect and promote media freedom in the country, so we must guard this document,” Sakala said when he gave a presentation during the Bloggers of Zambia meeting with Copperbelt-based Journalists.

The Technical Working Group of the self-regulatory framework have already handed over the ZAMEC BIll to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.