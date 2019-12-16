President Lungu Donates 5,000 Bags Of Mealie Meal To 1,000 Vulnerable Ndola Central Families

President Edgar Lungu has donated five thousand by 25 kilogramme bags of mealie meal to cushion the hunger situation among one thousand households in Ndola Central Constituency in Ndola.

Flagging of the distribution of mealie meal in Twapia on Monday morning, Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga said the targeted beneficiaries will receive the mealie meal on a monthly basis starting December 2019 until April 2020.

Mulenga said the gesture would at least see the families have mealie meal until the next harvest.

He said President Lungu is aware that a lot of households in the constituency are not food secure, hence the move to aid them with food until the next harvest.

“President Edgar Lungu, the man you voted for, knows what you are going through. The rains were not enough and we did not have a good harvest, so we have hunger and the prices of mealie meal are high. So to cushion this, we will be giving mealie meal,” Mulenga said.

Mulenga, who is also Minister of Youth and Sport, said some families are not food secure because of the poor rainfall pattern the country experienced during the 2018/2019 farming season.

He said the gesture by President Lungu to empower the people with mealie meal in his constituency was a demonstration of the Head of State’s resolve to uplift livelihoods of many families.

Mulenga reminded the recipients not to turn the gesture into a money spinner where they would start selling the mealie meal which is meant to benefit vulnerable households in five wards such as Twapia, Mapalo and Nkwazi.

The member of parliament said the Head of State had reiterated that no one would die from hunger as government was on the ground to provide food to the less privileged.