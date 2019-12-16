Solwezi Man Burnt by Girlfriend

A 30 year old man of Solwezi is nursing serious wounds at Solwezi General Hospital after being burnt by his girlfriend.

The victim has been identified as Jeremiah Mbawa of Florian Housing Unit.

Mbawa was allegedly doused by his Ndola based girlfriend identified as Miriam Chileshe.

Miriam had travelled from the Copperbelt to Solwezi to accomplish her mission.

North Western Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila said Miriam poured suspected petrol on the victim and lit a match stick inflaming the entire house.

The North Western Province police Chief added that all household goods were burnt to ashes but could not ascertain the value of the property.

Namachila said the suspect who was on the run has since been apprehended as she was trying to board a bus to the Copperbelt.