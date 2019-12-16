Unpaid Tuition Fees Leave Universities in Huge Funding Gaps, Reveals Minister

Government’s generosity to allow students in institutions of higher learning to write exams without clearing fees has left universities in serious funding gaps, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has disclosed.

Dr Mushimba has stated that students being allowed to write examinations are not clearing their debts to collect results, thereby affecting operations of institutions of higher learning.

He said the Copperbelt University alone has recorded a funding gap of about K20 million while Mulungushi University is at K12 million.

Dr Mushimba said the Ministry of Higher Education has therefore found it difficult to accommodate students yet to clear fees to avoid further funding gaps.

“In the past, government has been allowing students to write examinations without full payment of fees under an agreement that they pay when collecting results. However, that is not the case as most of them are not paying,” he stated.

Dr Mushimba stated that most students had taken advantage of government’s generosity and did not even collect results, leaving their institutions in huge funding gaps.