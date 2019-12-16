Unpaid Tuition Fees Leave Universities in Huge Funding Gaps, Reveals Minister

Government’s generosity to allow students in institutions of higher learning to write exams without clearing fees has left universities in serious funding gaps, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has disclosed.
Dr Mushimba has stated that students being allowed to write examinations are not clearing their debts to collect results, thereby affecting operations of institutions of higher learning.
He said the Copperbelt University alone has recorded a funding gap of about K20 million while Mulungushi University is at K12 million.
Dr Mushimba said the Ministry of Higher Education has therefore found it difficult to accommodate students yet to clear fees to avoid further funding gaps.
“In the past, government has been allowing students to write examinations without full payment of fees under an agreement that they pay when collecting results. However, that is not the case as most of them are not paying,” he stated.
Dr Mushimba stated that most students had taken advantage of government’s generosity and did not even collect results, leaving their institutions in huge funding gaps.
2 Comments
zedoc
Ba Mushimba, your government should also be remitting to the public universities the tuition fees owed to them through the students on student loans with the Loans Board. That is affecting the payment of salaries to lecturers and support staff of public universities. As we write, UNZA and CBU have not yet paid November salaries to their staff. Ba Mushimba should also take a keen interest in UNZA Vice-Chancellor Evuta Mumba’s persistent trips abroad that always coincide with the time when salaries for staff are supposed to be paid.
Pumulo Muchuu
A sad development to learn. It means those students who fail to collect results have failed as they know the results will not be of any purpose. Cancelling the facility is not good as some affected students have genuine and valid financial challenges which they can resolve after writing examinations. The solution is having an assessment criteria of which may include student’s performance record and likelihood of passing the examinations to be written.