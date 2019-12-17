5 Nabbed In Kitwe For Illegal Dumping Of Waste

The Kitwe City Council has apprehended five people found dumping waste illegally in Mulenga township.

Kitwe City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga has confirmed and identified the arrested as Justina Chilufya, Martin Mulenga, Mercy Mwamba, Wilson Mulenga and another only identified as Sailas, all of Mulenga township.

Kamanga stated that the five were caught illegally dumping garbage along the Kitwe-Ndola highlands.

“The five were caught illegally dumping garbage along the Kitwe -Ndola highlands on Thursday night, 12th December, 2019 by a team of Public Health Inspectors as they conducted patrols within the area. They have since been charged with illegal dumping of waste. The council wishes to caution members of the public who are in the habit of throwing waste in undesignated areas to refrain from doing so as the law will soon catch up with them,” Kamanga stated.

“In addition, residents are urged to be alert and report to the Council anyone found dumping waste indiscriminately.”