Baby Thief Captured in Kitwe

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says police in Kitwe have apprehended a maid who had fled with a six months old baby boy from Lusaka a few days ago.
Rachel Banda disappeared with a six months old baby that was left under her custody by the parents.
Katanga said that Rachel was apprehended by alert traders at Chisokone Market as she went from one restaurant to another asking for food for her and the baby.
“She was picked up in Chisokone Market where she was moving from one restaurant to another asking for food. It was during that time that she caught the attention of some members of the public who quickly started comparing her with pictures of her and the baby shared on social media,” Katanga said.
The suspect is currently detained at Kitwe’s Central Police Station while the baby is being attended to my medical personnel.
16 Comments
Mr k
Well done members of the public I could not sleep when this news broke out. God be with you all
The father of the Nation
But some other demon possession is not fair, how can u steal a baby when you do not have even a coin to buy food for yourself. My sister, tell your devil to help you otherwise, the law will take its way on you. Idiot.
Nana
Plus that girl should not be spared..I think let her spend her years behind bars…could not bear to leave my babies who r 6months with my maid after I heard this story…thank God the baby is safe
jobo
that girl should be stolen too
Mumboto g
The must pay for that stupidity
Mumboto g
That woman must pay for that stupidity
Simpito Mukandwa
Mnmmm is she normal how can you still the baby and you start moving up and down asking for food
Whiteson
Thanks to nature I’m no longer a christian or believer, I hate this ‘god’ ‘devil’ game. All 3 comments are god devil, god devil, god devil… no human being is responsible for what they did or do. Even when the so-called word of god asks how you can love god whom you don’t see instead of man you can see, believers christians will always blem devil, thank god!
muntungwa
It is not still but steal. Just a correction. Now to the subject matter. Penalties for these kinds of crimes must be stiffened.
kasonde
Easteners have become a threat in zambia.bukabwalala mwachilamo
Edison
Praise be to God the baby is ok. Rachael Banda is mad she needs help. Isn’t it what l read on social media?
Gift Munyimba
Certain things before we act lets learn to find out on the side of the maid, how she was treated while nursing the baby at home you might find out that she did that to save her life and couldn’t leave the child alone behind.
Lets allow the investigating wing to do it job we hear what realy made that young lady to behave badly like that
Simpito Mukandwa
MUNTUNGWA thanks very much error typing it’s not still but steal
Mpala Sybriney
indeed well done people
Peter Mbao
Take it easy on her investigate it’s not making sense maybe she has gone mad
Don
We thank the most high God that the baby has been found, but the law has to take it’s course.