Baby Thief Captured in Kitwe

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says police in Kitwe have apprehended a maid who had fled with a six months old baby boy from Lusaka a few days ago.

Rachel Banda disappeared with a six months old baby that was left under her custody by the parents.

Katanga said that Rachel was apprehended by alert traders at Chisokone Market as she went from one restaurant to another asking for food for her and the baby.

“She was picked up in Chisokone Market where she was moving from one restaurant to another asking for food. It was during that time that she caught the attention of some members of the public who quickly started comparing her with pictures of her and the baby shared on social media,” Katanga said.

The suspect is currently detained at Kitwe’s Central Police Station while the baby is being attended to my medical personnel.