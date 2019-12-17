I am a Very Loyal Person, I’ll Be Loyal To President Lungu – GBM

PF deputy chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of wanting to get into power only for personal benefit.
Mr Mwamba, who was recently appointed to the ruling party’s leadership position following his defection from the UPND where he was vice-president, has further said he is a very loyal person who will be loyal to President Edgar Lungu.
Speaking in Choma on Monday where President Lungu held a meeting with party offiicals, Mr Mwamba said Mr Hichilema never ate any food in his house.
“Me I ate food in his house, but he never drank water in my house; me, I drank water at is house. Is that a good leader? If I was at that level as the vice president, he couldn’t trust me with food then what about you?” he asked.
He said he was happy in the PF because he was sharing food with President Lungu even if he did not give him any money.
“I am sorry to say this; when I mean to be loyal, I am very loyal President Edgar Lungu, I will be loyal to you. He has welcomed me, I feel like home. You are such a wonderful man. I will remain loyal to you, I will be always loyal to you at all times and I don’t see anything that will distract me this time,” he said.
HEY
GBM ,,,THOSE ARE YOUR PROGRAMS WHEATHER U ATE OR NOT US WE ARE ONLY FOCUSED ON 2021
sebanaWekute&Ass
Amos Chanda must be rejoicing, remember when he was drinking Savannah dry, he mocked the then UPND vice president GB Mwamba.
“Chilya chipuba chi GBM instead chibwele twise lya nacho,” Chanda said.
Bashikulu Em2a
Thats the language of politcians of being loyal.
48
we know what u are up to gbm,nomba tawakwanishe.and walikwata spirit of confusion.BENZE BANAKUSILIZA IWE.
Loser gbm
insoni ebuntu
Indoshi palupe
You better go straight to hell…
zambia
HH IS A VERY WISE MAN EVEN ME I COULD’NT HAVE TRUSTED U BECAUSE U’RE NT GOD,SEE NW URE BACK TO YOUR PARTY,HOW DO WE KNOW MAYBE U WERE SENT TO POISON HIM.HE DID WELL USELESS GBM,
WAL
ULULA IWE’ WHY DID U WANT HIM TO EAT ???? QUESTION MARK WANYALA SIVINA KUSEBENZELE,,
Angoni
For me i know HH very well i cant be cheated its sad that bakabwili naba GBM could easily be misled by HH. HH can only trust himself and his fellow Tongas the rest of us are useless to him.
OLDTOOA
ba depute mobilizer u have started your mobilizing critizing language,ati lets target the strong holds ka,,,kkkk will see
Central voice
If this is what makes politics then am not interest..