I am a Very Loyal Person, I’ll Be Loyal To President Lungu – GBM

PF deputy chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of wanting to get into power only for personal benefit.

Mr Mwamba, who was recently appointed to the ruling party’s leadership position following his defection from the UPND where he was vice-president, has further said he is a very loyal person who will be loyal to President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking in Choma on Monday where President Lungu held a meeting with party offiicals, Mr Mwamba said Mr Hichilema never ate any food in his house.

“Me I ate food in his house, but he never drank water in my house; me, I drank water at is house. Is that a good leader? If I was at that level as the vice president, he couldn’t trust me with food then what about you?” he asked.

He said he was happy in the PF because he was sharing food with President Lungu even if he did not give him any money.

“I am sorry to say this; when I mean to be loyal, I am very loyal President Edgar Lungu, I will be loyal to you. He has welcomed me, I feel like home. You are such a wonderful man. I will remain loyal to you, I will be always loyal to you at all times and I don’t see anything that will distract me this time,” he said.