Mwami Border Construction Works Impress Govt

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu has expressed happiness with the progress made on the construction of the Mwami/Mchinji one stop border post in the province.

Mr Zulu, who recently toured the works, said the project was progressing well.

He said the US$8,531,153 project was currently at 30 per cent.

Mr Zulu also said the Road Development Agency (RDA) is in the process of procuring a contractor to rehabilitate the 90 kilometre stretch of the Chipata/Lundazi road and to re-construct the Msuzi bridge which was washed away in December last year.

He said according to the latest provincial project progress report dated November 30, 2019, the temporary bailey bridge which was constructed after the permanent bridge was washed away following heavy rains was still in use.

Mr Zulu also stated that the upgrading of approximately 104 kilometres of the Chipata-Mfuwe road was at 90 per cent.

“The contractor has finished the major works of the main contract, which is 104Km from Chipata to Mfuwe, only remaining with ancillary works. Variation orders no 5 revised the scope of works to include rehabilitation of the road from Mfuwe International Airport to the entrance of the South Luangwa Park. Also outstanding works include construction of Bridges on the Lupande River. There have been little activities since September 2015 due to financial constraints,” said Mr Zulu.