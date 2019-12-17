President Lungu Tells Zambians Not To Waste Time And Money On Losers

President Edgar Lungu has said Zambians want improved lives and that politicians must begin to deal with real issues.

And President Lungu has advised Zambians not to waste their time and money on political losers.

Speaking to PF officials in Southern Province on Monday, President Lungu said the ruling party should forget about personalities.

“…The train is rough and our friends are being supported, we know who is supporting them, these people who are saying a man should marry a man, they have put a lot of money, you know. They are not even ashamed when they see beautiful girls around they are looking for men. It’s not fair. Forget about eating together, the man can’t even drink water given to him by friends because he thinks that they will poison him. I will not say much since you know him better. We should forget about personalities, let’s deal with real issues. Our people want improved lives. Some people believed what they heard about me in 2014/2015. But now that I have been working with them, they say he is not like that after all because I have given them a chance to know me. Let us not allow people to mislead us by saying bad things,” he said. “I know him, I used to stay with him in Chawama, when you have never stayed with me before. You should ask those who lived with me; they will say yes we know him, yes he used to drink but does he still drink? It’s all about cheap lies. Why should a person lie about your party and you ignore it? If those people are not willing to work with us and you keep voting for them, where will Southern Province be? 2021, PF is coming back and with a bigger percentage because we are reaching out to people. Of course we lost one government seat in IIlambo in Lupososhi but that is nothing because the real test is coming in 2021.”

He said come 2021, the opposition would be taught a lesson.

“We want to make sure that we teach them a lesson. This man will lose in 2021 and he will lose in 2026 and people want to believe in him. Even a football team, if you have a fumbling striker, if front liners are not scoring, you substitute them very quickly. Don’t waste your money, don’t waste your energy by investing in losers. We will defend our party and we will attack from Southern Province,” the President said.

He also told district commissioners who think they are civil servants first to “think again”.

“I am saying this because I have received reports of some individuals who think that being civil servants, they have nothing to do in the party. That is wrong because it is the party which appointed you. What you are expected to do is that you should deliver party programmes. You can only do so if you liaise with party officials. Provincial Administration, ensure that your DCS are liaising with the party those who are not aware of the party manifesto should find out what we promised to the people of Zambia,” the Head of State said.