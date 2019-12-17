Sinazongwe Residents Effect Citizen Arrest On Zesco Vandal

Irate residents of Sinazongwe’s Muzambalika area over the weekend apprehended one person while his associate managed to bolt as they tried to steal cables from a Zesco transformer in the area.

Zesco Public Relations officer Henry Kapata confirmed the incident, saying the two vandalized a 70mm × 4 core ×13m cable.

Mr. Kapata explained that in 2019, the electricity company has recorded 17 convictions with a minimum 10 years imprisonment,11 electric shocks and eight electrocutions as a result of vandalism.

A person can be sentenced to a long term imprisonment when found guilty of vandalising Zesco installations with a minimum 10 years and maximum jail term of 25 years.