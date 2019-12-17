Veep Tasks Govt Ministries To Work With ZNFU On Meat Imports

Vice-President Inonge Wina has directed the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the Ministry of Agriculture and two other line ministries to work closely with the Zambia National Farmers Union, supermarket chain stores and other importers to develop a phased import substitution programme by the end of January 2020 to promote and grow not just the local meat industry but the whole economy.

She stressed that the plan should work for the Zambian people without losing the global and regional tenets of fair trade.

This followed ZNFU’s complaints about the issuance of import permits for meat and meat products as that risked killing the local livestock sector.

Ms Wina has disclosed that the joint plan of action will be tabled in Cabinet for consideration as a matter of urgency.

She has stated that embarking on such a programme would result in less demand for the dollar which in turn will strengthen the kwacha, taking other things into consideration.

“On the local front, concerted efforts must be made to continue building capacity among local farmers and processors to meet the quality and volumes demanded by chain stores. On the other hand, chain stores must adhere to their commitments to support and grow the local economy as part of their investment pledges,” Ms Wina said in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary for administration in the Office of the Vice-President Stephen Mwansa.

The other two ministries which have received the directive are commerce, trade and industry and foreign affairs.

Ms Wina has however expressed concern at the reports of impending exports of wheat and wheat products.

She said the said export has potential to increase prices of products such as wheat flour, bread and other bakery products as well as wheat bran which the feedstock sub-sector depends on to support growth of the livestock industry.

The Vice-President said government will take all necessary measures to ensure price stability and access to affordable products in the short, medium and long term which she claimed will remain in force until such time when conditions are favourable for exports to take place.

She has further called for cooperation among all stakeholders so that interest groups, including consumers, benefit for the good of the country.