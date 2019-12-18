Cannabis Still Remains Illegal In Zambia – Wina.

Vice-President Inonge Wina has said cannabis still remains illegal in Zambia despite Cabinet approving the cultivation and exports of medicinal marijuana.

She was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday in response to a question by Monze UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wondered why the approval did not pass through the floor of the House for members of parliament to deliberate on.

Mr Mwiimbu said: “We woke up to a very pleasant surprise that the government has now made a very important pronouncement that we should be allowed to grow cannabis and test to see whether this cannabis is worth exporting and the government hasn’t even come to us to advise us whether as you grow, you can also test the cannabis, they haven’t come. As far as we are concerned, these are rumours we are hearing. Matters of national importance, Mr Speaker, are supposed to be made in the floor of this house so that questions are raised to the executive, they haven’t done that. Because when we get to our constituencies, people will be asking us whether now they can grow this high value crop, whether they can test it, and they will also be asking us as to why the government has decided to discriminate against Zambians by fixing the licensing fee at 250,000 dollars. Which Zambian, ordinary Zambian here in this country will be able to grow this high value crop at US$250,000?”

The Vice-President then said: “I do appreciate the honourable leader of the opposition’s sentiments, but some of the sentiments I think are a bit misplaced. In that Mr Speaker, the issue of the government allowing for the cultivation of cannabis is an issue that was merely introduced and government is still addressing it to change the laws to allow for the cultivation of this plant. And a stakeholder grouping of ministries responsible will come up with some guidelines on how this exercise will be undertaken by government. And for now, the country should be aware that the pronouncement that his Excellency the President made in Livingstone regarding the planting of this particular plant and the use of the plant is still illegal until such a time that government has decided on the modalities.”