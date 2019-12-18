Diplomats Must Promote Zambia’s Values, Advises Banda.

Renowned Consultant in Leadership and Organization Development, Martin Kalungu Banda, has said diplomats must promote the values of Zambia above self interest.

Banda said during a special leadership training for diplomatic staff at Zambia Embassy in Ethiopia that there was a need for the Diplomats to develop the skill of listening so as not to miss the opportunity to front the country’s agenda when opportunity arises.

He said the divides such as ecological, social and spiritual required countries to respond in an effective manner that promoted the well-being of its citizens.

Banda commended Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba for representing the country well in Ethiopia and the African Union.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba thanked Mr. Banda for offering the international training to his staff for free, saying this showed the patriotism that he had for the country.

He further commended him for not being like other acclaimed consultants who had used their fame to dent the image of the country.

Mr. Mwamba said it was unfortunate that some people were bent on tarnishing the image of the country to the outside world despite strides that government was making in improving the livelihood of its citizens.

He said Zambia was proud of Mr. Banda for offering specialized leadership training across the world.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Addis Ababa, Inutu Mwanza.

