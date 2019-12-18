Lungu Decries Faulty Justice System Zambia

President Edgar Lungu has bemoaned the continued denial of justice to Zambians, some of whom are erroneously behind bars.

Speaking when he officiated the Judicial Conference in Livingstone on Tuesday, the Head of State noted that the backlog of pending cases and judgments is a cause for concern and one that is haunting many judiciaries across the globe.

He said that it was important that cases were heard and determined within a reasonable time and matters were concluded with well-reasoned judgments.

“This conference comes at a time when the demands for justice and speedy justice for that matter are on the increase while the institutional capabilities continue to be overstretched. It is therefore suitable that a conference such as this one interrogates how best to enhance institutional capacities to improve access to justice, and facilitate speedy delivery of justice. Undoubtedly, the backlog of pending cases and judgments is a cause for concern and one that is haunting many judiciaries across the globe. however, it is a fundamental right that accused persons and litigants must have their day in court and know their fate or outcome of their cases,” President Lungu said. “It is, therefore, imperative that cases are heard and determined within a reasonable time and matters are concluded with well-reasoned judgments. It is said ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ Due to this delay in justice, our people some of whom are erroneously behind bars, have continued to be denied justice. This is unacceptable, and a lasting solution to this problem must be sought. However, I will be quick to note that the judiciary is already taking measures to reduce the backlog of cases and expedite the delivery of judgments in keeping with its constitutional mandate.”

He said no one should influence the judges, adding that judicial independence should not be used to suppress judicial accountability.

“Article 122 clause 1 of the constitution clearly enjoins the courts to remain impartial and independent of all external pressure or improper influence. This means that there is no authority or person who should influence your ladyships or lordships in the discharge of your judicial functions. However, judicial independence should not be used to suppress judicial accountability. Article 178 indicates that the authority of the judiciary is derived from the people. It is further communicated that as the judiciary, you are accountable to the people. While independence entails free from external influence in your decision making, accountability requires that at least judgments must be delivered in a timely manner,” President Lungu said.

The President mentioned that Zambians needed a vibrant judiciary.

He further said that Zambians were owed a justice system that was accessible and impartial to all litigants irrespective of their standing in society as well as a system which responds to the needs of its litigants.

“For example, what would be the justification for not delivering judgment three years after the conclusion of trial? The people of Zambia need a vibrant judiciary that is equal to the task. An impartial and accountable judiciary creates public confidence. We owe the Zambian people a justice system that is accessible and impartial to all litigants irrespective of their standing in society, a system that is efficient and delivers results within a reasonable time, a system that is user friendly and ensures that its users understand it, and more importantly, a justice system that responds to the needs of its litigants and is efficient and effective,” said President Lungu.