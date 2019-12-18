New HIV Infections Among Females Aged Between 15 And 24 On The Rise.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ndola on Wednesday, USAID Community Support and Fast Track Advisor Kenneth Mwansa has disclosed that there is a need to invest in accurate and helpful information on HIV and AIDS, Sexual Reproductive Health and Gender Based Violence for the young people in the country.

He said females between 15 and 24 years were four times more likely to get infected with the HIV virus compared to the men and other age groupings.

Mr. Mwansa said it was for that reason that USAID, in partnership with NAC and the Ministry of Health, had embarked on a training programme for the District AIDS Coordination Advisor (DACA).

Referring to the 2014 and 2016 Zambia Population Based HIV/AIDS Assessment (ZAMPHIA) report, he said the HIV and AIDS prevalence rate was 11.3 per cent for females aged 15 to 59.

Mr. Mwansa said despite the rate showing a decrease from the previous years, the prevalence rate at district level was still high.

And NAC Director of Programmes Fortune Chibamba said it was time to invest in skills of the DACA to transfer information to young people so that they could make good decisions.

Dr. Chibamba said when the training was complete, the DACA would be required to forge partnerships with traditional, political, religious and civic leaders from their districts who would help with the dissemination of information.

He said sexual reproductive health, HIV and AIDS as well as rights were interlinked as they affected the young and adolescents in the country who constituted the majority of the Zambian population.

At the same briefing, Ministry of Health National Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV and AIDS (PMTCT) Coordinator Dr. Priscilla Mulenga said there was a need to take time and educate the younger generation on issues of HIV, sexual reproductive health and GBV.

Dr. Mulenga said everyone needed to get on board and enforce laws that would protect and guide the young on such matters.

