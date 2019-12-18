Vic Falls Visit Re-Enforces Lungu’s Climate Change Crusade

President Edgar Lungu has stated that climate change effects are negatively affecting the lives of Zambians.

He stated on his Facebook page today after visiting the Victoria Falls on Monday that the fight against climate change should be for everyone.

“Yesterday, I witnessed first hand the devastating effects that climate change is having on one of the seven wonders of the world, our Mosi-o-Tunya, the Victoria Falls. Statistically speaking, it is also the largest waterfall in the world. This recognition comes from combining the height and width together to create the largest single sheet of flowing water. Indeed, climate change effects do not discriminate. Climate change is negatively affecting our lives, livelihoods and nature. Therefore, the fight against climate change is, and should be, everyone’s fight,” President Lungu stated.

“I wish to reiterate my call to you all fellow citizens, co-operating partners and other stakeholders, to join my Government as we implement broad climate change mitigation and adaptation interventions.”