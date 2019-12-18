Zambia’s Food Security Situation Under Control, Says Govt

Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has said the country’s food situation is under control.

Mr Katambo assured during a briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday that Zambia will not experience any food crisis between now and the next harvest.

“The food security situation is under control and the country will not experience a national food crisis between now and the next harvest. With these assurances, let me urge all players in the industry to resist the temptation of engaging in speculative behaviour of stockpiling maize in hope of making abnormal profits. The survey results and the figures presented by the Stocks Monitoring Committee indicate that the total quantity of maize available in the country stands at 1,037,777.7 metric tonnes,” Mr Katambo announced. “Let me now give you the total breakdown of the maize that we have in the country. The small and medium-scale farmers in all provinces are estimated to be in possession of 394,991 metric tonnes of maize, whilst large-scale farmers in the country are estimated to have in reserve 63,863 metric tonnes of maize in stock. Further, the millers that are represented by the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) have reported to be in possession of 112,329 metric tonnes and the grain traders that are represented by the Grain Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ) have 180,346 while the stock feed manufacturers have 60,000 metric tonnes.”

He said the Food Reserve Agency has a total of 226,247 metric tonnes of maize as strategic reserves.

“The results highlighting the distribution of maize by province is evidence that there is maize being held by small and medium-scale farmers in the country. The results are also evidence that there is need to concentrate efforts to improve the supply of maize in Western and Southern provinces. Now that the actual maize stock figures have been presented, let me update you in the food security situation in the country,” Mr Katambo said. “You may wish to note that for planning purposes, my Ministry uses an estimate of 120,000 metric tonnes to represent the country’s monthly consumption required. Therefore, going by the stock figures I have presented, you will note that the country has sufficient stocks of maize to last a total of eight months, up to July, 2020. In other ways, if the smuggling of maize and mealie meal remains under control, the maize available in the country of 1,037,777.7 metric tonnes is adequate to see us through to the next harvest. However, around June, 2020, in fact, we expect some maize to start coming from the market in April, 2020 because of the early maize project that government has facilitated in partnership with the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU). Despite the country having enough maize to meet its needs, we have observed that during the course of the year, the rampant smuggling of maize and mealie meal is adding pressure to the supply of maize, which we require.”

He said the smuggling of maize and mealie meal has increased exponentially in 2019.

“This has been mostly due to the fact that most countries in the region have struggled to produce enough maize to meet their domestic needs. The situation in the region has made it clear and very difficult to control smuggling as the number of individuals engaged in this illegal activity has increased. However, let me assure everyone that your government is doing everything possible to ensure that no single grain of maize leaves our borders illegally,”Mr Katambo said.

At the same briefing, Food Reserve Agency executive director Chola Kafwabulula the tripartite agreement signed between the Agency and the Millers Association of Zambia and the grain traders will lead to a reduction in the cost of mealie meal.

“We have signed in excess of 25 contracts, meaning that over 25 millers and grain traders have signed these contracts to reduce the mealie meal prices. In terms of the quantity that has been offloaded in these contracts, the quantity is in excess of 90,000 metric tonnes; I am saying in excess because on a daily basis, we keep signing more and more contracts. And let me take this opportunity to confirm that in fact some millers have already responded to reducing mealie meal prices at K130 per 25kg bag, ex-factory. So, the response has been extremely good and we are also encouraged by the fact that we are getting more and more contracts,” Mr Kafwabulula said.

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala at the same briefing said the negotiations and progress made to reduce prices of mealie meal had reached an advanced stage.

“I think a few millers have signed and there are a lot more that we expect to come on the programme. I am sure immediately some of these issues are addressed, which are purely administrative, we should be able to see the impact in terms of the price stabilization in the market. Minister, I would like to assure the nation that, as Millers Association of Zambia, we will work with government, with other stakeholders, such as the Grain Traders Association of Zambia, Zambia National Farmers Union and the National Union for Small-Scale Farmers after the establishment that some of these players still have maize in their stocks, which they have committed to release on the market, therefore, assuring us that indeed we have stocks that will be coming in order for us to continue producing the commodity,” Mr Chintala said.