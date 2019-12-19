Chipata Man Gets 25 Years for Incest

Kashweka who was committed to the High Court for sentencing gave his daughter herbs to abort the pregnancy.The court heard that the convict beat up the victim when she informed her grandfather that his father was responsible for her pregnancy.In mitigation, Kashweka said he was remorseful for what he did and that when removed from prison he would embark on a crime free crusade.The sentence is with effect of the date of arrest.And Judge Chitabo reduced a five year jail sentence slapped on a Chipata man who stole a laptop and cameras from a Zanis reporter last year to 18 months.

Abitoni Phiri appealed against the magistrate court’s sentence saying it was excessive.

Judge Chitabo said he considered the evidence on record and that the five year jail sentence was excessive.

Some of the stolen items were recovered while other items were not.