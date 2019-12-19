Chipata Man Gets 25 Years for Incest

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced a man of Chipata’s Chinjala area to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for having carnal knowledge of his daughter resulting into a pregnancy.
Appearing before Lusaka judge Mwila Chitabo last week was Dennis Kashweka who was facing one count of incest.
The convict had carnal knowledge of his daughter on unknown dates but between September 1 and November 10,
2018.
Kashweka who was committed to the High Court for sentencing gave his daughter herbs to abort the pregnancy.
The court heard that the convict beat up the victim when she informed her grandfather that his father was responsible for her pregnancy.
In mitigation, Kashweka said he was remorseful for what he did and that when removed from prison he would embark on a crime free crusade.
The sentence is with effect of the date of arrest.
And Judge Chitabo reduced a five year jail sentence slapped on a Chipata man who stole a laptop and cameras from a Zanis reporter last year to 18 months.
Abitoni Phiri appealed against the magistrate court’s sentence saying it was excessive.
Judge Chitabo said he considered the evidence on record and that the five year jail sentence was excessive.
Some of the stolen items were recovered while other items were not.
And judge Chitabo also jailed Rajabu Phiri 24 months for robbery.
Phiri was first charged with aggravated robbery but it was amended to robbery and he pleaded guilty to the charge.
The convict robbed Friday Nkhoma of his bicycle worthy K950 and K50 cash.
Judge Chitabo also reduced a number of cases to the next high court session in Chipata set for February after his session was cut short from 21 days to 14 days due to other commitments in Lusaka.
