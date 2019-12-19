Government orders demolition of Alick Nkhata Fly Over Bridge

GOVERNMENT says the newly-constructed Alick Nkata Flyover bridge in Lusaka is a death trap and must be demolished.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of $2 million.

Ministry of Local Government permanent secretary Bishop Edward Chomba was quoted by ZNBC saying the flyover bridge is a death trap and lacked basic minimum standards of a bridge.

Bishop Chomba wondered which Zambian engineers approved such a structure and called for seriousness in the engineering sector.

He told ZNBC News that the ministry has now resolved that the flyover bridge must be demolished.

But Project Engineer Terence Mukula said the flyover bridge meets set out standards.

Mukula said the bridge is not meant for high speed drivers and urged motorists to slow down.