Green Party Extends Arm To Government On Marijuana Legalization.

Opposition Green Party President, Peter Sinkamba, has disclosed that he stands ready to assist government as it seeks to implement the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes following a recent Cabinet decision.

And Sinkamba has stated that his willingness to offer help to Government should not be mistaken for him joining the ruling Patriotic Front.

Sinkamba, who has been talking about the legalisation of the substance for over 6 years now, said Government needs to put in place a serious system that will ensure proper implementation.

“The most important thing to me is what Zambia needs. If they came to me and said, ‘you are a guru on this, so can you package this in the best manner we can handle it so it benefits everyone’, I would gladly take up that responsibility,” Sinkamba stated.

He said his political party has plans that can see increased generation of revenue for the benefit of an ordinary citizen. He has stated that his vision to grow the economy through the legalisation of cannabis is still alive, further commending Government for having taken up such a step.

He said with the Eurobond maturing in 2022, Government must move very fast to make more money through the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

“It can’t work if they want me to join the PF. The Green Party is an institution which is very critical to this nation. PF are our friends and we have done it before like in 2011 under the People’s pact, so they are our friends and we speak as very good friends,” Sinkamba added.

Cabinet at its 22nd special sitting held on 4th December, gave approval, in principle, of the establishment of a Ministerial Technical Committee for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes.

