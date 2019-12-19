Sewer Manhole Covers Land Mufulira Man in Police Cells

Police in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province have arrested a 30 year old man for allegedly stealing steel sewer manhole covers.

Lamani Kaunda, 30, of House No. E20 Kawama East in Mufulira was arrested after stealing the manhole covers properties of Mulonga Water and Sanitation Company valued at K 1, 200.

Mulonga Water and Sanitation Company Public Relations Officer Bright Mtonga has confirmed the arrests.

He said the alleged crime happened in Top Shops area in Mufulira adding that the suspect has since been detained in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

Mtonga said theft of steel sewer manhole covers has increased in the recent past especially in Chililabombwe Mine Township with ten (10) stolen in the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, Mtonga has also confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile of Chililabombwe for allegedly stealing the manhole covers in that district.

Mtonga has since appealed to the community to be vigilant as the vice has escalated in Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira.

He said the company has recorded several reports of thefts of sewer steel manhole covers.

“Theft of steel manhole covers is contributing to the increased number of blockages as the storm water with debris is finding its way in mahole that are open. We appeal to scrap metal dealers to avoid buying these stolen covers as it is a crime and the law will visit them if found wanting” he said.