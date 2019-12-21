Father Impregnants Daughter In Chipata.

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced a man of Chipata’s Chinjala area to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for having carnal knowledge

of his daughter resulting into a pregnancy.

Appearing before Lusaka Judge Mwila Chitabo last week was Dennis Kashweka who was facing one count of incest. The convict had carnal knowledge of his daughter on unknown dates but between September and November 2018.

Kashweka who was committed to the High Court for sentencing had gavin his daughter herbs to abort the pregnancy.

The court heard that the convict even beat up the victim when she informed her grandfather that his father was responsible for her pregnancy.

In mitigation, Kashweka said he was remorseful for what he did and

that when removed from prison he would embark on a crime free crusade.

The sentence is with effect of the date of arrest.

