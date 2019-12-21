First Lady Commissions Police Post in Kitwe

First Lady Esther Lungu has commissioned a Police Post named after her in Kitwe’s Nkana East Residential area.

Madam Lungu who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji who financed the project, said the police post will play an important role in helping to accommodate officers who in return will provide security to the Community.

She said the police post that has been constructed will supplement Government efforts of promoting law and order in the country.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Malanji who is Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament said he understood the office accommodation the service has experienced in the past.

He said the construction of the police post is meant to provide an enabling environment for the men and women in uniform to carry out their duties diligently.

Hon. Malanji has since handed over a motor vehicle to police to help officers who will be deployed to work without challenges.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the post will help with operations of the Police in the area.

Katanga urged officers that will be manned at the Police Post to put in their best and guard the infrastructure.

She has further emphasised the need for the community to report any suspicious cases and allow officers to do their job.

