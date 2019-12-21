Formation Of Market And Bus Boards In Kitwe Angers Stakeholders In The Transport Sector

Stakeholders in the Transport Sector and those from the Markets yesterday (Friday) walked out on Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke during a meeting called to orient them on the newly appointed Markets and Bus Stations Board.

The decision to walk out was in disapproval of the appointed Board by the Ministry of Local government.

The Ministry of Local Government has appointed the first ever Markets and Bus Stations Management Board in Kitwe.

The board members include, Diana Makwaba, Managing Director at Nkana Water and Sewerage Company; Eng. Richard M. Kangwa representing Ministry of Local Government; Paul Mwale and Poster S. Jumbe representing marketeers; Others are Elijah Musonda from the transport sector and Nzaliwe S. Chongo representing the community.

However, this has angered those from Markets and Bus Association who are seen to be aligned to the ruling party.

When the meeting was called for orientations, Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke was at pains to explain to the stakeholders the criteria used to appoint the Board after several questions.

The stakeholders whose representation was left out, repeatedly interrupted the Town Clerk as he tried to explain.

In the later stages, the situation became worse such that it attracted the attention of the Police who came in numbers to help contain the situation.

The stakeholders later on walked out of the meeting held in the Council Chamber as they continued to complain and accused the Town Clerk of being from some opposition political party.

“We can’t have this man here, look at the Composition of that Board, why have they left out serious people who are directly in the Business, what is Madam Makwaba doing there is she in the transport sector or markets? We have people like Mbachi the owner of Power tool, how do you leave out such people, these guys are jokers,” a visibly angry stakeholder stated.

According to Kitwe City Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga, the functions of the management board will include: formulating policies and guidelines for the maintenance and management of a particular market, group of markets or bus stations under a management board; presenting to the Minister, for approval, an annual update of the business plan for the market or bus station, where necessary.

