Horizon School Decides To Seek Judicial Review

The Horizon Education Trust has applied for leave to seek judicial review to challenge the President’s decision to compulsorily acquire stand number KABUL-N69565/196 Kabulonga known as Horizon School.

And the Horizon School is seeking an order of certiorari to quash the government’s decision to compulsorily acquire the premises.

Chairperson of the Horizon Education Trust Sainot Leslie Mbula is also seeking an order of prohibition to stop the government from taking possession of the premises, among other reliefs.

He stated that this was an appropriate case for the High Court to grant a stay of implementation of the decisions, which the government is likely to effect on December 30, 2019, pending determination of the application to apply for judicial review.

“The status core should be preserved or maintained until this honourable court has reviewed the legality, reasonableness and propriety of the decisions to acquire and yield up possession of the premises, otherwise the application will be negatory and academic,” Mr Mbula stated in an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons.

He named the trustees for the school as himself, Col Panji Chipeta, Lillian Kapulu, all Zambians and Dos Yusuf, Orhan Gurlevik, Okkes Kutoglu, Salih Gulhan and Ahmet Adiyaman who are all Turkish. Mbula stated that the school was a registered trust incorporated in accordance with the Companies Act No 10 of 2017.

Mr. Mbula stated that the applicant was incorporated on March 20, 2009 and operates as a private school that provides quality education for pre-school, primary and secondary school and follows the Zambian education curriculum approved by the Curriculum Development Center (CDC).

He stated that on March 25, 2009, Horizon Education Trust entered into a Memorandum of understanding ( MoU ) with the Ministry of Education to facilitate the acquisition of land for the construction and operation of Horizon School, stating that the school could be governed by the provisions of the education Act.

Mr. Mbula stated that on August 26, 2011, the school and the Ministry of Education entered into an MoU whereby they were granted stand number KABUL/N_59565/196 for the construction of the school for the period of 90 years.

He stated that they have been maintaining and operating the school in accordance with the law and MoU of March 25, 2009 and August 26, 2011.

Mr. Mbula said the school is offering education to more than 500 pupils, most of whom are Zambian citizens and employs 44 Zambian teachers and only four are expatriates.

He stated that the school has enjoyed good relations with the Ministry of Education and has strictly implemented the terms of the MoU, without breach and in accordance with the Rules and Regulations governing and regulating operations of schools in Zambia.

“To the applicant’s surprise, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources acting on behalf of the President issued notices to acquire and yield up possession of stand no. KABUL/N_59565/196 situated in Kabulonga on 12th September 2019 and on 15th November 2019 respectively. The said notices were served on 25th September 2019 and 29th November 2019 respectively. The notices were issued pursuant to sections 5 and 6 of the Lands Acquisition Act, Chapter 189 of the laws,” he stated.

Mr Mbula stated that the notices alleged that the President urgently requires the premises where it operates and manages the school, which premises were demised to them for use by the Ministry of Education.

He contended that they cannot move their place of business within two months and as such, the time frame is unreasonable considering their nature of the business.

Mr. Mbula stated that the decision to acquire a property valued at US $4,318,000.00 for unclear and unjustified public purposes is unreasonable and an unnecessary charge on the public fund, taking into account that the State’s high debts.

