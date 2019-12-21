Kagem Welcomes Suspension Of The 15% Export Tax On Gemstones

Kagem Mining Ltd has welcomed Zambian Government’s decision to suspend the 15% export tax on gemstones in order to support capital investment and the growth experienced by the sector over the last decade, thereby boosting export earnings.

This move will create a business environment which is conducive to further investment and growth in Zambia’s gemstone sector, levelling the playing field vis-a-vis competing countries such as Colombia and Brazil.

Zambia, which saw its attractiveness as an investment destination for gemstone miners marred by the 15% export duty, will therefore now retain its position as the most formidable player in the world of emerald mining.

Kagem Chairman Dr. Sixtus Mulenga, has commended the Government’s proactive decision and its support for the gemstone industry.

He said: “The decision to suspend export tax will have a significant impact on the growth of the sector, in turn contributing to employment and the economic multiplier effects that this brings, along with the overall enhanced tax revenue that will be derived for years to come.”

Dr. Mulenga also thanked the management of Grizzly Mining for their collaborative effort during discussions with the Government.

Kagem is confident that the suspension of the export duty is a positive step for the industry, which is still in its infancy and requires significant further investment to unlock its full production potential.

To date, Kagem has contributed approximately USD 120 million to the Zambian government in cumulative corporation taxes, mineral royalties and dividends.

