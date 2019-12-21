Lungu Counsels His New Political Advisor: Don’t Land Yourself In Unpleasant Situation

President Edgar Lungu has advised his newly appointed Special Assistant for Political Affairs Chris Zumani Zimba not to land himself in unpleasant situations as he executes his duties in a very senior position at State House.

The Head of State said this during a swearing in ceremony at State House today clearly because of Mr Zimba’s predecessor Mr Kaizer Zulu’s misconduct while he served in that position.

He said Mr Zimba’s appointment is good for the country’s youth.

“Your appointment is also a clear demonstration that when the youth are motivated, empowered and focused, can positively contribute to the development agenda being implemented by government. Your appointment to this very senior position in the government should, therefore, aspire other young Zambians to work hard in order to achieve their goals. Steer clear of unpleasant situations which will compromise your duties as a presidential advisor. Use your position to promote good politics in the country,” President Lungu said.

“Remember, with your portfolio you will be required to analyse local politics which in most cases is full of acrimony. You, therefore, need to rise above petty partisan politics because you will be advising me as Republican president, and not just as party leader.”

He advised Mr Zimba that the office he had been appointed to was very demanding.

“And it requires you to be up to speed in understanding and analysing not only the country’s political climate, but also international politics. In your new appointment, you will also be expected to give timely advice and solutions to the head of state on political matters pertaining to the country and the world. This should be done in the nation’s best interest, and the people of Zambia, and in accordance with Democratic principles,” said President Lungu.

“As you execute your duties, it would also be ideal for you to keep abreast with geopolitics for us to be in tune with the globe. While the responsibilities of your office are enormous, I am confident that with your vast experience in political science, democratic governance and public policy, you are equal to the task ahead of you. Your rich curriculum vitae attests to this.”