Man Climbs Mast To Commit Suicide, Seeks TB Joshua’s Intervention

By Nwangoro Nnaemeka

A yet to be identified man has threatened to commit suicide by climbing a telecommunications mast.

The incident occurred on Friday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital in the north-eastern part of the country.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was seen approaching the mast with chains around his waist without knowing that he had the intention of climbing the mast.

Speaking to Channels Television, two persons, Mohammed Aminu and Suleiman Musa, explained that they suddenly discovered that the man was already at the peak of the mast.

They added that he started shouting and throwing down papers with a short message entitled ‘To Whom It May Concern’.

“I did not know when he climbed the mast; I’m the guardsman here,” said Aminu who added, “This is the first of its kind.”

“He was throwing down some papers which were picked by some people,” the guardsman narrated.

The man, however, made a demand that he would only terminate the suicide mission if the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, intervened in his case.

The inscription on one of the papers read, ”People of God, I need your prayers for my safety. As Zacchaeus climbed the sycamore tree to see Jesus Christ out of the crowd, fortunately, he got his salvation from God.”

“After so many revelations about SCOAN, I am not coming down from this place until prophet T.B. Joshua asks me to come down. This is my last hope even if it is the last thing that I will achieve in life, so be it.”

“Please and please Prophet of God, help and deliver me for God’s sake.”

Meanwhile, security operatives have arrived at the scene in an attempt to bring the man down in the dark without any iota of light.

This strategy, according to the team, is to avoid suspicion by the victim and prevent him from jumping off the mast.

