Parley Approves 2020 Budget

Parliament has approved the K106 billion 2020 budget presented before the House during this session of the National Assembly after the Appropriation Bil of 2019 passed third reading.

Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu told the House that the government would in 2020 focus on ensuring that it implements the budget as approved, “bearing in mind the fact that in some cases, shocks may occur in the economy, that’s where it may make it difficult for us to ignore the challenges of not having power, the challenges of food shortages in the country for which we have to respond and requires taking scare resources where they were initially intended to issues of matters of life and death”.

He told the House that during preparation of the 2020 national budget, the foreign exchange rate to a dollar was factored into at K15.

Dr Ng’andu said the budget was also prepared on the premise that the government would reduce the debt stock in the course of the year.

“So, the quantum of the loan size will be less than it is at the moment. So we think with those points I have mentioned, we should be able to implement the budget as planned,” he said.

He said on the issue of debt, the government had been very candid about the position the country was in.

“When I came to this House to present the budget, I made mention of the fact that the fiscal space was constricted and that we will try our best to begin to work on reducing the fiscal space and a number of measures will be presented to this House. We did mention that the will be slowing down on external debt contraction; in fact, the process we have reached is one where there is no more external debt contraction; whether it is concessionary debt or commercial debt. That represents a stop in the process. There is also a cancellation of some pipeline loans. Now, this is something that I will be representing to this House when we come back in February; the full and comprehensive details of the measures that we are taking in this space to reduce the debt situation. And also to see the issuance of guarantees in some cases as stage two of the processes to begin to engage the creditors in a view of restructuring the loans so that we can create additional space,” Dr Ng’andu said earlier when closing debate on the constitutional and statutory expenditure.