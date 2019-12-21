President Lungu Dates North Western Province, Commissions A Solar Power Facility

President Edgar Lungu is this weekend expected for a two-way working visit in North Western Province.

Both Provincial Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu and Provincial Patriotic Front Chairman Jackson Kungo have confirmed the development.

Mubwakwanu has stated that President Edgar Lungu will be in the Province on Saturday.

He said whilst in the province, President Lungu will commission a solar power facility in Chief Chibwika’s area in Mwinilunga on Saturday.

Mubukwanu said, the Head of State will then attend a Church service on Sunday, after which he will open the new Patriotic Front offices in the district before flying back to Lusaka.

And Provincial PF Chairman Jackson Kungo has noted that the President’s visit to North Western Province, shows how much he wants to see every part of this country develop.

Kungo said the ongoing infrastructure development under the Patriotic Front is unmatched.

He said the President has shown his desire to develop every part of Zambia as evidenced from his government’s commitment to improve infrastructure in different sectors of the economy.

Kungo said the Head of State is also visiting at a time the Mushindamo Kipushi Road has received attention from Government and the contractor has already mobilized in readiness to start works immediately after the rainy season.

©Zambia Reports 2019.