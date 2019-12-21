TianjinÂ Sues ZCCM-IH And AG Over Failure To Exit Nkana Alloy Shareholding

ZCCM-Investment Holdings PLC and the Attorney General have been dragged to court by Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company Limited has sued for failing to exit the shareholding structure of Nkana Alloy smelting company limited as agreed.

Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company has stated in statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry that no compensation agreement has been reached and as a result, it is claiming an order that ZCCM-IH exit the shareholding structure of Nkana Alloy and smelting company.

The company is also seeking an order that ZCCM-IH and the State conclude their compensation agreement.

The plaintiff is further claiming costs and any other reliefs that the court may deem fit.

Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company has also stated that the State was a majority shareholder in ZCCM-IH and was sued in that capacity.

It claimed that the State in 2017 made a decision to divest ZCCM-IHâ€™s 10 per cent shares in Nkana Alloy and Smelting Company limited and that the governmentâ€™s decision to operationalize the 10 per cent share divesture held by ZCCM-IH was to physically survey and demarcate the Nkana slag dump which it did.

ZCCM-IH in March 2019 concluded the evaluation of its 10 per cent shares in Nkana Alloy and smelting company limited pegged at $9,500,000 to be compensated by the State as agreed by Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company limited and the State. T

iajin Maolin Science and Technology Company limited claimed that ZCCM-IH has not exited the shareholding structure of Nkana Alloy smelting company limited because no compensation agreement has been reached.

The company further claimed that the ZCCM-IH and the State have not concluded and executed their compensation agreement which has negatively affected its investment plan into Nkana Alloy and smelting company limited.