Wina Decries Lukewarm Reaction to Emergencies

VICE-President Inonge Wina has expressed concern at the lukewarm reaction to emergencies in the country such as the manifestation of army worms in some parts of the country.

In a statement issued by office of the President permanent secretary for administration Stephen Mwansa yesterday, Vice-President Wina stated that provincial and district authorities should have the capacity to plan ahead for local level outbreaks of army worms in the affected districts.

She stated that not all local emergencies require substantial funding to reduce their impact.

“The need to employ effective practices such as training of farmers at the time of receiving inputs and during farmer field days as well as establishing partnerships with research institutions and the private

sector to reduce crop yield losses caused by arm worms and other pests,” Vice-President Wina stated.

She challenged provincial permanent secretaries and district commissioners to provide leadership on localized emergencies before seeking support from headquarters.

Vice-president Wina stated that the ministry of agriculture has since been directed to provide the necessary technical support to the provinces and districts in order to build capacity among officers and farmers as well as district and satellite disaster management committees in order to effectively deal with localized army worms outbreaks.