Zambia Commits To Maintain Open Door Asylum Policy

The Zambian Government has committed to maintaining an open door asylum policy while ensuring the improvement of the welfare of refugees in the country.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Steven Kampyongo said at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, that Zambia was committed to the completion of local integration of former refugees from Angola and Rwanda.

“In addition to the efforts already in place, may I announce that the Republic of Zambia further commits to;

(i) complete the local integration of former refugees from Angola and Rwanda. Government is considering the possible use of other verifiable identity documents aside from national passports to obtain residence permit and to extend the validity of the temporary permits.

(ii) to maintain an open door asylum policy and continue reviewing national legislation with a view to harmonizing the provisions of the refugees act and other national laws in order to promote the enjoyment of rights by refugees, including freedom of movement, access to employment and livelihoods.

(iii) to ensure refugees are included in the national civil registration system so that they can be easily located and obtain legal documentation, such as digital identity cards and birth certificates.

(iv) to improve livelihoods and self-reliance by expanding the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) including value addition. FISP has been extended to refugees and former refugees in an effort to improve food security at household level.

(v) maintain refugee inclusion in the national education system at all levels, including providing free early childhood, primary education, as well as secondary and tertiary education. To actualise this, the government intends to establish technical and vocational training institutes in the three main refugee settlements. This will require substantial financial support for education infrastructure development expansion in all refugee settlements.

(vi) to continue promoting sports activities in all refugee settlements and ensure refugee teams are registered with sports associations,” Hon. Kampyongo said at the forum on Thursday.

On the provision of energy to refugee settlements, the Minister said Government is looking for ways to connect the three areas and the local integration schemes as well as host community populations to the national electricity grid whilst exploring sustainable energy sources at an estimated cost of US$3,500,000.

“In conclusion, may I state that the centrality of the principle of burden and responsibility-sharing is by ensuring effective refugee protection through a commitment to lend a hand to countries whose capacities and resources may not equal their big hearts that enable them to open doors to those who seek asylum,” concluded Hon. Kampyongo.

