30 Year Old Man Set On Fire By Ex Girlfriend In Solwezi Dies

A 30 year old man of Solwezi who was allegedly set ablaze by his ex-girlfriend of Ndola has died from the injuries suffered.

Jeremiah Mbawa, 30, of Floriana Housing Units also a Gym instructor succumbed to the injuries suffered after the house he was in was allegedly set ablaze by his ex-girlfriend.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has confirmed the death of Mbawa.

Last week, a woman identified as Mirriam Chileshe travelled to Solwezi where she set ablaze a house in which alleged ex-boyfriend was with intentions to kill.

According to close friends, Mbawa was set to marry another woman before being set ablaze which has resulted in him succumbing to injuries he suffered.

Chileshe is likely to face additional charges as she remains in police custody.

The body of the deceased is in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary.

