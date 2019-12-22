India Celebrates Dr. Kaunda

New Delhi, Dec. 22.

INDIA has marked a day in honour of Zambia’s First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda. The event graced by Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga, attracted diplomats from Malawi, Tanzania and the academic fraternity.

It was held at Gandhi Smriti, a museum where India’s icon Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated from.

“It is high time that the world remembered the sacrifice of Dr. Kaunda in liberating Zambia and the Southern African region,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

She said the younger generation should know that Dr. Kaunda also put pressure in pushing for the release of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela from Roben Island prison.

“Dr. Kaunda, in 1990, declared a 5 -day holiday after his release from prison as Mandela visited to meet regional Presidents that convened in Lusaka ahead of his ascension to the Presidency of South Africa,” the High Commissioner said.

She praised India’s Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Museum for taking time to celebrate the ideology of Dr. Kaunda, humanism, where he believed that he was not free if his neighbours were not free.

“The event coincides with the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who largely inspired Dr. Kaunda’s non- violent movement against colonial masters,” Mrs. Kapijimpanga said.

This was contained in a statement released by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.

©Zambia Reports 2019.