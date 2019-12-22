Police Arrest Pilato For Unlawful Assembly

Pilato is currently detained at Livingstone Police Station in Southern Province, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated.

She confirmed that Pilato, 35, has been arrested together with Ladlas Mambwe as they attended a Youth meeting at YCTC Center for Roman Catholic Church in Livingstone for having a meeting without permission.

Ms Katongo said the police were alerted of the meeting by members of the public.

“Acting on the matter, officers went to the Center and picked Fumba who has been detained in cells for the offence of unlawful assembly. He will appear in court soon for the above offence,” stated Ms Katongo in a statement.