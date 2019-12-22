Pres. Lungu Commissions 32.5 kw Solar Power Station in Mwinilunga

President Lungu Commissions A 32.5Kw Solar Power Station In Chief Chibwika’s Area In Mwinilunga District.

The mini power station was donated by Huawei following his recent visit at the company headquarters during hus trip to China.

He said, “Zambia has not explored the full potential of solar despite being endowed with sunshine throughout the year. This situation has compelled my government to seriously work on promoting this technology by undertaking projects such as the one we are commissioning today.”

The off grid solar power station will connect over 300 households, schools as well as a clinic to electricity in chief Chibwika’s chiefdom. The investment is expected to go a long way in uplifting the lives of ordinary people in the area and ensure they contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.

President Lungu reiterated that, “Solar energy is the way to go for the country to beat the effects of climate change in power generation. My Government is investing in a diversified energy mix to ensure that rural areas are catered for.”

