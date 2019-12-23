40 New Rural Health Centres Completed In Eastern Province

EASTERN Province Minister Makebi Zulu says completion of over 40 rural health centres across the province is a major boost to the health sector.

Zulu said the progress reports availed to him indicate that as of

November 30 2019, most rural health centres were completed and were operational.

He said those that were not completed were only remaining with minor works to be completed. Zulu who is also Malambo Member of Parliament cited some of the rural health centres that were remaining with minor works as Chiwawatala rural health centre whose physical progress was at 75 percent.

Chiwawatala rural health centre’s project cost was K200,000 and would soon be completed. And he said construction of the K473,945 Wazaza health post in Mambwe district was at 99 percent and the contractor was doing some final

touches.

Hon. Zulu said Sandwe rural health centre was at 75 percent but that the facility was completed but not operational as it awaits the construction of staff houses.

Recently chief Ndake of the Nsenga people in Nyimba district commended Government for constructing three health centres in his area.

Chief Ndake who was speaking when Hon. Zulu paid a courtessy call on him said his chiefdom received three health centres but appealed to Government to build maternity annexes at Vizimumba and Chininkhu health centres.

All the districts in the province have tremendously benefitted from the health centres that are dotted in various areas.

©Zambia Reports 2019.