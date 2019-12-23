Chitotela Hails Arabic Book On Zambian Stories

The Zambian government has noted with satisfaction the publication of the first ever book of Zambian stories in Arabic language.

Speaking when Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Ahmed Mustafa, in the company of his wife Salwa Elhamamsy, presented a copy of the book titled ‘Short Stories from Zambia’, Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela said the publication would necessitate strong cultural collaborations between Zambia and Egypt.

He said there is a need for the translator (Elhamamsy) to work with the National Arts Council and National Museums Board so that her works can easily find their way on the Zambian book shelves and her paintings into the Museums.

Mr. Chitotela added that the book would help readers in Arabic Countries to appreciate Zambian stories.

The Minister said it would also be good to have the publication at the Book Fair scheduled for May, 2020.

And Ambassador Mostafa said Egypt had a lot of events from which Zambian writers and artistic talent could benefit.

The envoy said this could easily be achieved through cultural exchanges between the two countries.

He said the book is divided into two – the first half being the original text from the Zambian authors and the second half is the Arabic translation of the stories.

Ambassador Mostafa said this is meant to introduce the Zambian literature to Arabic Readers in 22 Arabic countries.