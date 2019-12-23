CSOs Demand Unconditional Release Of Pilato, Laura and Bornwell

Six civil society organisation and two activists have said musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato, Alliance for Community Action (ACA) Laura Miti and her deputy Bornwell Mwewa have wrongly been detained in Livingstone.

Pilato was arrested on Saturday at the Roman Catholic Church premise when he met some youths allegedly without notifying the police while Miti and Mwewa were detained on Saturday night when they allegedly assaulted a police officer as they tried to secure the former’s release.

However, Action Aid, Zitukule Consortium, GEARS, Chapter One Foundation, Chikondi Foundation, Alliance for Community Action, Lewis Mwape and Sara Longwe have called the arrests unwarranted.

“The arrest of Chama Fumba popularly known as ‘Pilato’ in Livingstone at a Roman Catholic Church premise is unwarranted, illegal and an assault not only to the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms and liberties enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the Zambia Constitution but also to the survival of democracy. The constitution amendment act number 2 of 2016 under article 193(e) mandates the police to uphold the bill of rights which includes article 20 and 21 providing for freedoms of expression, association and assembly respectively. Clearly, the police have also veered from its Constitution functions and responsibilities of upholding the Bill of Rights. This is unacceptable,” the stated in a joint statement. “We are particularly concerned with the selective application of the public order provisions in the country. Political party cadres especially those from the ruling party have times without number held meetings and public assemblies without notifying the police yet no action has been taken against them. However, the police move at supersonic speed to arrest and detain other citizens especially those with divergent views to those of the party in power. We are aware that there is a scheme to silence civil activism in the country as we move towards the 2021 general elections. This wont work! The only offence that Chama Fumba has committed is to bring out the failings of this regime including corruption, bad governance and abuse of state power. “

They stated that in as far as they know, the POA Act exempts the Catholic Church from notifying police of meetings at its premises.

“This is well stipulated in the Public Order Act Under subsidiary legislation section B- The Religious Organizations (Exemption) Order under statutory instruments 448 of 1967 and 330 of 1968 under Order or simply the Religious Organizations (Exemptions) Order. Order 2 States: Religious organizations mentioned in the schedule (which include the Roman Catholic Church in which premise Pilato was in) shall be exempted from ALL provisions of sections five (under which Pilato has been arrested), seven and nine of the Act subjects of the following conditions: This exemption is valid in respect of meetings and assemblies of a purely religious nature. Can Police establish that Pilato was not talking about religious issues of transparency, accountable governance and social services which the bible is an integral part of the social teachings of the church?” the asked.

“It is our considered view that Pilato, Laura and Bornwell have been wrongly detained. Why can’t the police learn from the many previous court rulings which have clearly gone against them in matters involving citizens civil liberties. It is irresponsible for the police service to continue engaging in unlawful acts which cost millions of Kwacha to government in compensation.”

They stated that their conviction for an accountable and democratic government would not be gaged in police cells.

“…and the abusers of our public resources whom the police have chosen to protect and defend will not have it easy. We as civil activists have a mandate to educate the public on various national matters. Right now, we shall relentlessly engage on Bill 10 until it falls down, demand answers on Mukula cartel, and demand prudent public resource management from those entrusted with the responsibility on behalf we the citizens. We also wish to remind the state and police that we shall not be cowed into silence as long as the country continues to be mismanaged in the manner it is being managed today. The Zambian Police must protect citizens freedoms and civil liberties including freedom of assembly, association and Expression. Civil liberties should not be left as a preserve for the ruling party and the patrons,” they stated.

“As civil society, we demand that Fumba Chama, Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa must be released unconditionally and all charges dropped forthwith.”